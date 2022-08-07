Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,010 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Spire Stock Performance

SR stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

