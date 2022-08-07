Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $456.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

