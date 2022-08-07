Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,162,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 929.1% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 533,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

