Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $864,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $209.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.43.

