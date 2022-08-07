Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COIN opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.
Coinbase Global Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.