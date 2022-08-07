Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

