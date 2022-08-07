Beer Money (BEER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,637.00

Beer Money (BEER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $364,200.45 and approximately $8,637.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00035220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066743 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

