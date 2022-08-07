Benson Hill (BHIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Benson Hill to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Benson Hill has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $92.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. On average, analysts expect Benson Hill to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Benson Hill Price Performance

BHIL opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

