BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Market Capitalization Tops $9.25 Million

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $202,491.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

