Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €116.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($119.59) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($105.15) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($132.99) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($142.27) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €108.25 ($111.60) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($75.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €105.39 and its 200 day moving average is €105.76.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

