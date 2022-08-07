Berenberg Bank Cuts Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 275

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SYNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 445.50 ($5.46).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.31) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.59. The stock has a market cap of £879.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.08. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.50 ($6.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other news, insider Michael Willome purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($162,112.49). In other news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($52,444.55). Also, insider Michael Willome purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($162,112.49).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

