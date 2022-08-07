BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,991 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 569.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 25.8% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 236,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

NYSE:CRM opened at $190.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.93. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.63, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

