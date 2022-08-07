BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 2,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 20,814.5% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,932.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,142.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,579.86.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.