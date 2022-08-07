BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,673,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 30.1% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Hasbro by 616.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 245,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 211,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

