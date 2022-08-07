BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $228.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

