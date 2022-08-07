BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BSV stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.