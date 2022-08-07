BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $615,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after acquiring an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

TSCO opened at $189.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.92. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

