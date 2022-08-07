BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 204,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

