BidiPass Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $81,816.38 and approximately $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

