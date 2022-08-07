BillionHappiness Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (BHC)

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. BillionHappiness has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $125,398.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for approximately $34.12 or 0.00148357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

