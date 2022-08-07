Binamon Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $50,586.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Binamon Coin Trading

