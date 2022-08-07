Binamon Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $50,586.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 144% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00657263 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016267 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Binamon
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Binamon Coin Trading
