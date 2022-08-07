BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.89. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 13,072 shares.

BIO-key International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 100.91%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

