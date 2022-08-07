Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Biodesix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Biodesix Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BDSX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 107,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,100. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $110.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

