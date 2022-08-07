Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $2.95. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 48,849 shares traded.

Biomerica Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,268 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Biomerica by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

