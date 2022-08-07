Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $88,863.28 and $9.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 40.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,006.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00131812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00066077 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.