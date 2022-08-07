Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.45 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $33.45 million and $286,734.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001606 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.