Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $508.76 million and $10.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $29.05 or 0.00124540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00306554 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00083861 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004816 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

According to CryptoCompare, "BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have."

