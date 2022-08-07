Bitcoin SV Trading 1% Lower This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $62.49 or 0.00270527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $50.08 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,099.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00612287 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015682 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,135,395 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

