Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Black Hills by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $15,966,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $650,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

