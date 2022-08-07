Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires 121,417 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 325.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,417 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

