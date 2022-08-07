Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 43,747 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,001,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 596,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,911,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after buying an additional 1,202,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after buying an additional 525,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after buying an additional 436,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 892,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter.

UCON opened at $24.90 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

