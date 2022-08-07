Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.45 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $262.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

