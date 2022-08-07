Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $519.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.55 and its 200-day moving average is $500.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

