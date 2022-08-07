Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $10,756,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $27.68 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.94.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

