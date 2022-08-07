Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,585 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 1.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.7 %

COIN stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

