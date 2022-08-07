Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $20,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

