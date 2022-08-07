BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.
BlackLine Stock Down 0.5 %
BL opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of BlackLine
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackLine (BL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.