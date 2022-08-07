BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.5 %

BL opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.