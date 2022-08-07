Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Block to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Block from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,815.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,815.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,686 shares of company stock worth $25,461,055 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Block has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $286.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

