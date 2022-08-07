BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0018 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $572.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,078.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00131971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00067226 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

