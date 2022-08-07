Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,954.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003379 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00069840 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 332,424,974 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

