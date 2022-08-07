BonusCloud Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,563.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $961,519.59 and $15,563.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004323 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066924 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

