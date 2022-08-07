BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $106.24 on Major Exchanges

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $106.24 or 0.00460323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $15.26 million and $1,364.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00131971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067609 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

