Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Articles

