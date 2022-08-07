BRC (NYSE:BRCC) vs. Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Head to Head Review

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRC and Real Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 7.99 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Real Brands $10,000.00 3,480.79 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Real Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRC and Real Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BRC currently has a consensus target price of $17.14, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Real Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A -169.73% 66.03% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRC beats Real Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

