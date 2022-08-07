Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.02. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 36,033 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYFC. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

