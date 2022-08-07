Brokerages Set Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Target Price at $99.50

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 95 ($1.16) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 97 ($1.19) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Centrica Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Centrica has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.48.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

