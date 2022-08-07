Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) PT at C$38.90

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.2 %

GWO opened at C$31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.94. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$29.93 and a 1-year high of C$41.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a market cap of C$28.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$195,300.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

