Brokerages Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) PT at $22.88

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireRight

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 513,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,529,509.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,384,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,016,277.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 513,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $7,529,509.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,384,886 shares in the company, valued at $167,016,277.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,208,931 shares of company stock worth $17,755,063.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

HRT stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

