Brokerages Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price at $27.13

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $822.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

