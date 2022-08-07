Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) PT at C$111.62

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$112.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$81.37 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$35.82 and a 12 month high of C$109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.99.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

