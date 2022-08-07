Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Target Price at $45.33

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on XENE. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
