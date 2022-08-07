Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Target Price at $45.33

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XENE. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

XENE opened at $38.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.